    VANGUARD: Partners

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) are participating in a series of military exercises to strengthen relationships and enhance interoperability with partners and allies across the Indo-Pacific region. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet Is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker and Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 19:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930360
    VIRIN: 240701-M-PO838-1225
    Filename: DOD_110436981
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    15th MEU
    Partnership
    Readiness
    USS Somerset
    usmcnews

