U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) are participating in a series of military exercises to strengthen relationships and enhance interoperability with partners and allies across the Indo-Pacific region. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet Is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker and Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 19:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930360
|VIRIN:
|240701-M-PO838-1225
|Filename:
|DOD_110436981
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VANGUARD: Partners, by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
