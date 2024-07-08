Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Culinary Specialist (92G) in the U.S. Army Reserve

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Maj. Mark Halliday 

    4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Acquire the skills to enhance your civilian career in the Army Reserve. Want to know more about the Culinary Specialist (92G) position? Visit https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/support-logistics/creative/92g-culinary-specialist

    Learn how to join here: https://www.goarmy.com/explore-the-army/army-structure/reserve

    The 316th Quartermaster Battalion provided support to the United States Air Force and Nebraska Air National Guard during a joint logistics exercise called the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX) at Fort Riley, KS, in the summer of 2024.

    The joint training event with the U.S. Army Reserve and the U.S. Air Force provided fuel and logistics support to U.S. Air Force missions and provided Army Reserve Soldiers the opportunity exercise their skill sets while working along side personnel from other services.

    The 316th Quartermaster Battalion is part of the 90th Sustainment Brigade and the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC). The 4th ESC is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 6,000 soldiers in units across four states. The mission of the 4th ESC is to deploy the ESC headquarters to perform theater sustainment operations and provide a Joint Task Force commander in any corner of the globe with trained, ready, resilient, and equipped soldiers, leaders, and units while caring for our soldiers and their families at home.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 15:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930339
    VIRIN: 240607-A-JW448-3452
    Filename: DOD_110436140
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
    Hometown: OKMULGEE, OKLAHOMA, US

    This work, Culinary Specialist (92G) in the U.S. Army Reserve, by MAJ Mark Halliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve refuelers keep the U.S. Air Force and Nebraska Air National Guard in flight during logistics exercise

