U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Evan P. Lee, company commander for Headquarters Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruiting Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, recites the Rifleman's Creed, July 11, 2024. The Rifleman's Creed was created by Gen. William H. Rupertus and published March 14, 1942 serving as an oath that creates a bond between a Marine and their rifle. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|07.11.2024
|07.11.2024 13:42
|Video Productions
|930323
|240711-M-JM917-1001
|DOD_110435920
|00:01:48
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
This work, Rifleman's Creed, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
