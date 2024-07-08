Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rifleman's Creed

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Evan P. Lee, company commander for Headquarters Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruiting Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, recites the Rifleman's Creed, July 11, 2024. The Rifleman's Creed was created by Gen. William H. Rupertus and published March 14, 1942 serving as an oath that creates a bond between a Marine and their rifle. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 13:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rifleman's Creed, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    Range
    Recruit
    Rifle
