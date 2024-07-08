video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Evan P. Lee, company commander for Headquarters Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruiting Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, recites the Rifleman's Creed, July 11, 2024. The Rifleman's Creed was created by Gen. William H. Rupertus and published March 14, 1942 serving as an oath that creates a bond between a Marine and their rifle. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)