Specialty Swap: Launch and Lift

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kimo Hines, 57th Operational Support Squadron, Air Traffic Control Journeyman, and Senior Airman Marcus Loundon, 99th Force Support Squadron Fitness Center Journeyman, swap jobs for a day at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 11, 2024. Specialty Swap is a series that provides an opportunity for Airmen to learn about and experience firsthand other career fields within the Air Force for a day.