Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Specialty Swap: Launch and Lift

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Video by William Lewis, Airman 1st Class Timothy Perish and Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel Tamondong

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kimo Hines, 57th Operational Support Squadron, Air Traffic Control Journeyman, and Senior Airman Marcus Loundon, 99th Force Support Squadron Fitness Center Journeyman, swap jobs for a day at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 11, 2024. Specialty Swap is a series that provides an opportunity for Airmen to learn about and experience firsthand other career fields within the Air Force for a day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 17:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930320
    VIRIN: 240711-F-UT528-9563
    Filename: DOD_110435880
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Specialty Swap: Launch and Lift, by William Lewis, A1C Timothy Perish and SSgt Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    Specialty Swap

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT