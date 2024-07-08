Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: KC-46A Endurance Flight, Warrant Officer School, and XQ-67A Test

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, a KC-46A Pegasus aircraft circumnavigates the globe nonstop, Warrant Officer training school is open, and an autonomous aircraft has a test flight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 12:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930314
    VIRIN: 240711-F-VQ832-1177
    Filename: DOD_110435708
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: KC-46A Endurance Flight, Warrant Officer School, and XQ-67A Test, by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT