    Garrison Workout Challenge

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2024

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill Garrison is challenging everyone to take up fitness as a way to build physical, mental, and spiritual resilience. This challenge is for two-person teams to complete 4 rounds of 500-meter tire flips and 400-meter runs. Partners must flip the tire together and run together.

    Date Taken: 07.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 11:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930303
    VIRIN: 240705-A-GO806-3632
    Filename: DOD_110435462
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    challenge
    health
    garrison
    resilience
    fort sill
    fitness

