Nisei Battalion Commemoration event at Camp Darby

The ceremony to honor the sacrifice of the 442nd Combat Regiment, composed almost entirely of second-generation American soldiers of Japanese descent, also known as the NISEI Battalion. The event takes place in front of the monument of Masato Nakae, a NISEI hero, Curly Nakae square, Camp Darby, Italy, July 11, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)