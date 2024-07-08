Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nisei Battalion Commemoration event at Camp Darby

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    07.11.2024

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The ceremony to honor the sacrifice of the 442nd Combat Regiment, composed almost entirely of second-generation American soldiers of Japanese descent, also known as the NISEI Battalion. The event takes place in front of the monument of Masato Nakae, a NISEI hero, Curly Nakae square, Camp Darby, Italy, July 11, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 10:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930296
    VIRIN: 240711-A-IG394-1001
    Filename: DOD_110435410
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: LIVORNO, IT

    U.S Army
    442nd Infantry Regiment
    WW2
    Camp Darby
    Go For Broke
    TSAE
    Southern European Task Force
    RTSD South
    StrongEurope
    U.S.ArmyEurope
    USAG Italy
    7ATC
    IMCOM Europe
    StrongerTogether
    Nisei Commemoration Ceremony

