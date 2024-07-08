The ceremony to honor the sacrifice of the 442nd Combat Regiment, composed almost entirely of second-generation American soldiers of Japanese descent, also known as the NISEI Battalion. The event takes place in front of the monument of Masato Nakae, a NISEI hero, Curly Nakae square, Camp Darby, Italy, July 11, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 10:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930296
|VIRIN:
|240711-A-IG394-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110435410
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nisei Battalion Commemoration event at Camp Darby, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT