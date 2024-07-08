Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Partner 24: Joint Inspection B-Roll

    RAMSTEIN, GERMANY

    07.11.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    B-Roll of U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and an Air Force airman from the 721st Aerial Port Squadron securing equipment during a joint inspection in preparation for exercise Eagle Partner 24 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on July 11, 2024. Joint inspections are important for exercise Eagle Partner 24 to ensure equipment safety and readiness, enhance coordination between Army and Air Force personnel, and to maintain compliance with operational standards. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 15:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930294
    VIRIN: 240711-A-JR370-9654
    Filename: DOD_110435408
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: RAMSTEIN, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle Partner 24: Joint Inspection B-Roll, by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    VCORPS
    StongerTogether
    USAREUF
    EaglePartner

