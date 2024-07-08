B-Roll of U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and an Air Force airman from the 721st Aerial Port Squadron securing equipment during a joint inspection in preparation for exercise Eagle Partner 24 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on July 11, 2024. Joint inspections are important for exercise Eagle Partner 24 to ensure equipment safety and readiness, enhance coordination between Army and Air Force personnel, and to maintain compliance with operational standards. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 15:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930294
|VIRIN:
|240711-A-JR370-9654
|Filename:
|DOD_110435408
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Eagle Partner 24: Joint Inspection B-Roll, by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
