Eagle Partner 24: Joint Inspection B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930294" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll of U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and an Air Force airman from the 721st Aerial Port Squadron securing equipment during a joint inspection in preparation for exercise Eagle Partner 24 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on July 11, 2024. Joint inspections are important for exercise Eagle Partner 24 to ensure equipment safety and readiness, enhance coordination between Army and Air Force personnel, and to maintain compliance with operational standards. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)