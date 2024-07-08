Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501st Combat Support Wing Mission Video 2024

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.11.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    We are the Pathfinders, and our motto is “Light the Way!” Our mission is to provide agile combat support to enable ISR, global strike, and C3 missions for US and NATO operations. We serve nine CCMDs and 65 DoD, DoS, NSA, and NATO missions. We are combat support experts, and we deliver on our commitments. Our vision is to be the premier enabler and combat operations gateway into the European theater and our purpose is to eliminate barriers so others may operate. We do that by providing innovative solutions and exceptional support any time, any place. We will be USAFE’s foremost ACE hub for those who seek to tip the balance of Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 08:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930286
    VIRIN: 240711-F-KS661-2912
    Filename: DOD_110435092
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB

    TAGS

    Pathfinders
    Mission Video
    501st Combat Support Wing
    501st CSW
    Light the Way

