    Norwegian Foot March

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.03.2024

    Video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to various units participated in the Norwegian Foot March in the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 3, 2024. The Norwegian Foot March is an 30k dismounted road march, executed in uniform while carrying a 11kg rucksack. If participants complete the march in under 4 hours and 30 minutes, they earn the right to wear the coveted Norwegian Foot March armed forces skills badge.7ATC provides and projects ready, combat credible forces to U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. European Command, while testing and strengthening interoperability with Allies and Partners to support theater operations and drive readiness within NATO. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

