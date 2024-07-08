Security Manager Specialist Joshua Larmond, assigned to the 589th Brigade Support Battalion, is interviewed during an Intelligence Support Team (IST) course offered by the Combined Arms Training Center in Vilseck, Germany, June 27, 2024. IST develops the intelligence skills and abilities of a company-level intelligence team composed of combat and combat support Soldiers to support the intelligence process better and assist company commanders by providing situational awareness to drive operations through focused intelligence. CATC coordinates or delivers individual training and professional education for U.S. Army Soldiers, the Department of the Army and host nation civilians, and multinational partners in classes ranging from Intelligence Support Team to Air Assault, Small Arms Maintenance, Medical, and hazardous materials driver. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin A. D. Spence)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 08:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|930284
|VIRIN:
|240627-A-RX991-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_110435051
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
This work, CATC Course Intelligence Support Team Interview, by SFC Kevin Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
