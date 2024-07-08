CATC Course Intelligence Support Team Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930283" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Battalion S-2 Noncommissioned Officer in Charge Staff Sgt. Chloe Malone, right, assigned to the 589th Brigade Support Battalion, is interviewed during an Intelligence Support Team (IST) course offered by the Combined Arms Training Center in Vilseck, Germany, on June 27, 2024. IST develops the intelligence skills and abilities of a company-level intelligence team composed of combat and combat support Soldiers to support the intelligence process better and assist company commanders by providing situational awareness to drive operations through focused intelligence. CATC coordinates or delivers individual training and professional education for U.S. Army Soldiers, the Department of the Army and host nation civilians, and multinational partners in classes ranging from Intelligence Support Team to Air Assault, Small Arms Maintenance, Medical, and hazardous materials driver. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin A. D. Spence)