Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CATC Course Intelligence Support Team Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Spence 

    7th Army Training Command

    Battalion S-2 Noncommissioned Officer in Charge Staff Sgt. Chloe Malone, right, assigned to the 589th Brigade Support Battalion, is interviewed during an Intelligence Support Team (IST) course offered by the Combined Arms Training Center in Vilseck, Germany, on June 27, 2024. IST develops the intelligence skills and abilities of a company-level intelligence team composed of combat and combat support Soldiers to support the intelligence process better and assist company commanders by providing situational awareness to drive operations through focused intelligence. CATC coordinates or delivers individual training and professional education for U.S. Army Soldiers, the Department of the Army and host nation civilians, and multinational partners in classes ranging from Intelligence Support Team to Air Assault, Small Arms Maintenance, Medical, and hazardous materials driver. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin A. D. Spence)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 08:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 930283
    VIRIN: 240627-A-RX991-4002
    Filename: DOD_110435050
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CATC Course Intelligence Support Team Interview, by SFC Kevin Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    CATC
    IST
    Stronger Together
    Train To Win

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT