Training the next generation of Ukrainian pilots (B-ROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930277" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russia’s full-scale invasion, the next generation of Ukrainian Air Force pilots is being trained by NATO Allies.



At an air base in the United Kingdom, pilot trainees are learning the rudiments of flight in Tutor T1 training aircraft. These two-seater airplanes are light and agile, allowing students to master their take-offs and landings while getting a feel for the air before proceeding to more advanced aircraft. United Kingdom Royal Air Force (RAF) trainers fly along with their trainees, helping them begin a path that will return them to Ukraine as fully fledged pilots.



Eventually, some of them will go on to fly F-16 Fighting Falcons, multirole fighters that several NATO Allies are donating to Ukraine to replenish their air force.



On 9-12 July 2024, NATO Leaders are taking further steps in support to Ukraine at the NATO Summit in Washington, D.C. New measures include NATO taking a lead role in coordinating security assistance and training; a long-term financial pledge to continue and sustain support; new immediate military aid including air defence; as well as measures to enhance interoperability with NATO forces, bringing Ukraine closer to the Alliance.

Footage includes Ukrainian pilots working with pilots from the RAF, gearing up and preparing for flight training.



---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) MEDIUM - UKRAINIAN PILOT TRAINEE IN CLASSROOM. BLURRED VIEW - INSTRUCTOR STANDING IN FRONT OF CLASS, NEXT TO LECTERN, PRESENTATION SEEN ON WHITE SCREEN

(00:09) MEDIUM – ARM OF UKRAINIAN PILOT TRAINEE SHOWING BADGES

(00:16) MEDIUM - UKRAINIAN PILOT TRAINEES IN CLASSROOM

(00:23) MEDIUM - RAF INSTRUCTOR DELIVERS LESSON TO UKRAINIAN PILOT TRAINEES

(00:28) WIDE - UKRAINIAN PILOT TRAINEE CONDUCTS PRE-FLIGHT PREPARATION WITH MAPS

(00:33) VARIOUS - UKRAINIAN PILOT TRAINEE OVERLAYS MAP AND MARKS MEASUREMENTS DURING PRE-FLIGHT SURVEY

(00:59) CLOSE – MAP IN FOREGROUND – UKRAINIAN TRAINEE IN BACKGROUND IN FRONT OF ROW OF LOCKERS

(01:07) VARIOUS - UKRAINIAN PILOT TRAINEE AND RAF INSTRUCTOR COLLECTS PARACHUTE AND HELMET AND PREPARES KIT FOR FLIGHT

(01:50) WIDE - ESTABLISHING SHOT OF TRAINING AIRCRAFT ON RUNWAY

(01:57) VARIOUS - UKRAINIAN PILOT TRAINEES AND RAF INSTRUCTOR WALK ACROSS AIRFIELD AND APPROACH AIRCRAFT

(02:15) VARIOUS - UKRAINIAN PILOT TRAINEE AND RAF INSTRUCTOR CONDUCT PRE-FLIGHT CHECKS ON AIRCRAFT AND EQUIPMENT

(02:38) VARIOUS - UKRAINIAN PILOT TRAINEE ENTERS COCKPIT

(02:46) VARIOUS - UKRAINIAN PILOT TRAINEE CONDUCTS PRE-FLIGHT CHECKS INSIDE PLANE

(03:00) VARIOUS - ESTABLISHING SHOT OF PLANE WITH CREW INSIDE – GROUND CREW CHECK PILOTS ARE SECURE

(03:09) WIDE – VIEW OF FRONT OF AIRCRAFT – GROUND CREW MEMBER CHECKS AIRCRAFT

(03:19) VARIOUS – AIRCRAFT ENGINE STARTS UP, GROUND CREW MEMBER OBSERVES

(03:35) WIDE - AN AIRCRAFT MOVES INTO POSITION FOR TAKE-OFF

(03:45) WIDE – AIRCRAFT SEEN MOVING ON RUNWAY

(03:51) VARIOUS – CLOSE SHOTS OF AIRCRAFT SAT IN PARKING BAY



## END ##