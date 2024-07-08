AFN Tv Spot: AADD innovates new requesting procedures

Aviano Against Drunk Driving (AADD) implements an automated system to streamline ride requests from Airmen at Aviano Air Base Italy, July 10, 2024. AADD's mission is to prevent drunk driving incidents by providing safe, confidential rides home to military personnel who have been drinking. This initiative aims to enhance safety and protect lives within the Air Force community. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority)
