AFN Tv Spot: AADD innovates new requesting procedures

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930275" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aviano Against Drunk Driving (AADD) implements an automated system to streamline ride requests from Airmen at Aviano Air Base Italy, July 10, 2024. AADD's mission is to prevent drunk driving incidents by providing safe, confidential rides home to military personnel who have been drinking. This initiative aims to enhance safety and protect lives within the Air Force community. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority)