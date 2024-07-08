Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDSS ensures Airmen receive their medical care no matter where

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Staff Sgt. Shurleanah Freeman, 31st Medical Support Squadron patient travel coordinator, and Lt. Col. Travis Stephensen, 31st Medical Group chief of medical staff, discuss how they support military personnel during a radio interview at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 8, 2024. A patient travel coordinator organizes and manages transportation and accommodation logistics for patients needing medical care at distant facilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 04:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930273
    VIRIN: 240708-F-JP321-4673
    Filename: DOD_110434948
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDSS ensures Airmen receive their medical care no matter where, by SSgt Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    traveling
    medical care
    patient travel coordinator

