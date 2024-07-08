Staff Sgt. Shurleanah Freeman, 31st Medical Support Squadron patient travel coordinator, and Lt. Col. Travis Stephensen, 31st Medical Group chief of medical staff, discuss how they support military personnel during a radio interview at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 8, 2024. A patient travel coordinator organizes and manages transportation and accommodation logistics for patients needing medical care at distant facilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 04:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930273
|VIRIN:
|240708-F-JP321-4673
|Filename:
|DOD_110434948
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MDSS ensures Airmen receive their medical care no matter where, by SSgt Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
