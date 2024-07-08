Commemorative Ceremony for the Battle of Jipyeong-ri

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Charles Lombardo, the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, Commanding General, gives a speech at Jipyeong-ri, South Korea, July 10, 2024. Lombardo was one of the guest speakers at the Commemorative Ceremony, where we remember the American, French, and Korean Soldiers who fought bravely against the communist Chinese in the Battle of Jipyeong-ri, France. (U.S. Army video by Songho, Yun)