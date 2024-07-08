Maj. Gen. Charles Lombardo, the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, Commanding General, gives a speech at Jipyeong-ri, South Korea, July 10, 2024. Lombardo was one of the guest speakers at the Commemorative Ceremony, where we remember the American, French, and Korean Soldiers who fought bravely against the communist Chinese in the Battle of Jipyeong-ri, France. (U.S. Army video by Songho, Yun)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 01:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930269
|VIRIN:
|240710-A-XP485-5556
|Filename:
|DOD_110434690
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|JIPYEONG-RI, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commemorative Ceremony for the Battle of Jipyeong-ri, by Songho Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT