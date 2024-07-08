Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commemorative Ceremony for the Battle of Jipyeong-ri

    JIPYEONG-RI, SOUTH KOREA

    07.10.2024

    Video by Songho Yun 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Maj. Gen. Charles Lombardo, the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, Commanding General, gives a speech at Jipyeong-ri, South Korea, July 10, 2024. Lombardo was one of the guest speakers at the Commemorative Ceremony, where we remember the American, French, and Korean Soldiers who fought bravely against the communist Chinese in the Battle of Jipyeong-ri, France. (U.S. Army video by Songho, Yun)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 01:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930269
    VIRIN: 240710-A-XP485-5556
    Filename: DOD_110434690
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: JIPYEONG-RI, KR

    2IDRUCD
    Jipyeongri

