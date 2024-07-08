Spc. Conscience Osakue, a culinary specialist at the 914th Quartermaster Detachment, shares her impressions of their evaluation for the 2024 Philip A. Connelly Award in Houston, Texas, on June 21, 2024.
Named after former International Food Service Executives Association (IFSEA) food service director Philip A. Connelly, the annual award recognizes outstanding performance in Army food service.
For 2024, the award continues to honor excellence by evaluating units on food preparation, sanitation, and service quality, which promotes professionalism and pride, enhancing morale and nutritional standards for service members. (video by U.S. Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 01:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|930268
|VIRIN:
|240621-A-PK275-2824
|Filename:
|DOD_110434672
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Philip A. Connelly Award in Houston, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
