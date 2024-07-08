Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Philip A. Connelly Award in Houston

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Spc. Conscience Osakue, a culinary specialist at the 914th Quartermaster Detachment, shares her impressions of their evaluation for the 2024 Philip A. Connelly Award in Houston, Texas, on June 21, 2024.
    .
    Named after former International Food Service Executives Association (IFSEA) food service director Philip A. Connelly, the annual award recognizes outstanding performance in Army food service.
    .
    For 2024, the award continues to honor excellence by evaluating units on food preparation, sanitation, and service quality, which promotes professionalism and pride, enhancing morale and nutritional standards for service members. (video by U.S. Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 01:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 930268
    VIRIN: 240621-A-PK275-2824
    Filename: DOD_110434672
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Philip A. Connelly Award in Houston, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2024 Philip A. Connelly Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT