USAG Yongsan holds their annual Independence Day Celebration at the Dragon Hill Lodge, USAG Yongsan, Republic of Korea, July 6, 2024. The Festival was held to celebrate Independence Day for service members and their families stationed on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 00:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930267
|VIRIN:
|240706-A-CW191-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110434666
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|USAG YONGSAN, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dragon Hill Lodge Independence Day Celebration, by SGT Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
