    Dragon Hill Lodge Independence Day Celebration

    USAG YONGSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    07.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    USAG Yongsan holds their annual Independence Day Celebration at the Dragon Hill Lodge, USAG Yongsan, Republic of Korea, July 6, 2024. The Festival was held to celebrate Independence Day for service members and their families stationed on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 00:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930267
    VIRIN: 240706-A-CW191-3001
    Filename: DOD_110434666
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: USAG YONGSAN, KR

    This work, Dragon Hill Lodge Independence Day Celebration, by SGT Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dragon Hill Lodge
    United States Forces Korea
    USAG Yongsan
    Indepencence Day
    Republic of Korea (Korea

