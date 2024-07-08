video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930266" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On June 26th, the Sasebo School-Aged Children group took a field trip to KidZania Fukuoka for the students to learn about and experience different jobs they could have as adults. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)