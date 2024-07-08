Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KidZania Fukuoka

    JAPAN

    06.25.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julia Brockman 

    AFN Sasebo

    On June 26th, the Sasebo School-Aged Children group took a field trip to KidZania Fukuoka for the students to learn about and experience different jobs they could have as adults. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 01:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930266
    VIRIN: 240626-N-BD352-1001
    Filename: DOD_110434585
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    school
    sasebo
    CFAS
    community

