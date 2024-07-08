On June 26th, the Sasebo School-Aged Children group took a field trip to KidZania Fukuoka for the students to learn about and experience different jobs they could have as adults. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 01:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930266
|VIRIN:
|240626-N-BD352-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110434585
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KidZania Fukuoka, by PO2 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
