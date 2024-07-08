Senior MRTC NCO touts new TeamSTEPPS program at Jacksonville Mayo Clinic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Soldiers of the 7303rd Medical Training Support Battalion out of Fort Eisenhower, Ga., formed an observer controller/trainer, OC/T, team to provide tough, realistic training during the inaugural TeamSTEPPS training event at the Mayo Clinic here, from June 21st to June 23rd, 2024.



U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Paul Morris, noncommissioned officer-in-charge of the OC/T team from 7303rd MTSB, explained his team's role in providing tough, realistic training to Soldiers of the 345th Field Hospital from here and the Saint Petersburg, Fla.-based 301st FH. Furthermore, he said how the simulated mass casualty event heightened the realism factor. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)



Music used through license with Epidemic Sound

Song: Keep Driving

Artist: Soara