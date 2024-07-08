Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior MRTC NCO touts new TeamSTEPPS program at Jacksonville Mayo Clinic

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez and Sgt. 1st Class Neil W. McCabe

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Soldiers of the 7303rd Medical Training Support Battalion out of Fort Eisenhower, Ga., formed an observer controller/trainer, OC/T, team to provide tough, realistic training during the inaugural TeamSTEPPS training event at the Mayo Clinic here, from June 21st to June 23rd, 2024.

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Paul Morris, noncommissioned officer-in-charge of the OC/T team from 7303rd MTSB, explained his team's role in providing tough, realistic training to Soldiers of the 345th Field Hospital from here and the Saint Petersburg, Fla.-based 301st FH. Furthermore, he said how the simulated mass casualty event heightened the realism factor. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)

    Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
    Song: Keep Driving
    Artist: Soara

    TAGS

    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Mayo Clinic
    TeamSTEPPS
    MRTC
    Medical Readiness and Training Command

