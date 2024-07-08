U.S. Marines defend in an urban environment during Korea Viper 24.2 at Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, South Korea, June 24, 2024. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 04:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930261
|VIRIN:
|240624-M-FR804-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110434431
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines Set Up Defensive Positions in an Urban Environment During Korea Viper 24.2, by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT