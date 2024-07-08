U.S. Marines and Navy Corpsmen perform live-fire drills as part of an Advanced Marksmanship Training Program during Korea Viper 24.2 at Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, June 5, 2024. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. The Marines and Sailors are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 04:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930255
|VIRIN:
|240605-M-FR804-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110434387
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marines Advance their Marksmanship Skills During Korea Viper 24.2, by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT