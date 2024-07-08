U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters assigned to the 129th Rescue Squadron, California Air National Guard, flies over San Francisco Bay during a formation flight, July 8, 2024. The HH-60Gs and its crews regularly conduct training missions to maintain proficiency and necessary skills to support contingency operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 18:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930250
|VIRIN:
|240708-Z-FO594-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110434313
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, HH-60G Pave Hawk formation flight, by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT