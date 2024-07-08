Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HH-60G Pave Hawk formation flight

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters assigned to the 129th Rescue Squadron, California Air National Guard, flies over San Francisco Bay during a formation flight, July 8, 2024. The HH-60Gs and its crews regularly conduct training missions to maintain proficiency and necessary skills to support contingency operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 18:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930250
    VIRIN: 240708-Z-FO594-1001
    Filename: DOD_110434313
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    129th Rescue Wing
    HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter
    Moffett Air National Guard Base

