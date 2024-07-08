Ships depart JBPHH for the force integration phase of RIMPAC 2024

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), Italian navy Thaon di Revel-class offshore patrol vessel ITS Montecuccoli (CG-432), and Royal Malaysian navy Lekiu-class guided missile frigate KD Lekiu (FFG-30) depart from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Nielsen)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 19:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930248
|VIRIN:
|240710-N-TN365-5580
|Filename:
|DOD_110434309
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
