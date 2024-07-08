Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ships depart JBPHH for the force integration phase of RIMPAC 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Nielsen 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), Italian navy Thaon di Revel-class offshore patrol vessel ITS Montecuccoli (CG-432), and Royal Malaysian navy Lekiu-class guided missile frigate KD Lekiu (FFG-30) depart from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Nielsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 19:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930248
    VIRIN: 240710-N-TN365-5580
    Filename: DOD_110434309
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ships depart JBPHH for the force integration phase of RIMPAC 2024, by PO3 Christopher Nielsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT