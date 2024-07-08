This video showcases Senior Airman Makayla Robinson, 377th Weapons System Security Squadron defender, playing basketball and includes shots of her on shift at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., June 15- July 7, 2024. Robinson is an international Armed Forces Basketball player who played overseas against multiple other countries in the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe 2023 international basketball tournament. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 17:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930241
|VIRIN:
|240710-F-RQ117-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110434157
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Defending Freedom on the Courts of Germany Broll, by SrA Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
