    Defending Freedom on the Courts of Germany Broll

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing

    This video showcases Senior Airman Makayla Robinson, 377th Weapons System Security Squadron defender, playing basketball and includes shots of her on shift at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., June 15- July 7, 2024. Robinson is an international Armed Forces Basketball player who played overseas against multiple other countries in the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe 2023 international basketball tournament. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 17:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930241
    VIRIN: 240710-F-RQ117-1001
    Filename: DOD_110434157
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    TAGS

    Basketball
    DMA
    Broll
    Air Force Recruiting Service
    Armed Forces Basketball

