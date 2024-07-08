Defending Freedom on the Courts of Germany Broll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video showcases Senior Airman Makayla Robinson, 377th Weapons System Security Squadron defender, playing basketball and includes shots of her on shift at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., June 15- July 7, 2024. Robinson is an international Armed Forces Basketball player who played overseas against multiple other countries in the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe 2023 international basketball tournament. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)