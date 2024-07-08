Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATOH 2024 lead-up interview with ground operations

    JBER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Senior Airman J. Michael Pena 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. John Sadler, 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron director of operations and chief of ground operations for Arctic Thunder Open House 2024, explains planning processes and information for ATOH 2024, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, July 2, 2024. ATOH is a biennial event hosted by JBER and is one of the largest in the state and one of the premier aerial demonstrations in the world. The event features multiple performers to include the JBER Joint Forces Demonstration Team, U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, Pacific Air Forces C-17 Demonstration Team and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 16:28
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:05:26
    This work, ATOH 2024 lead-up interview with ground operations, by SrA J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    JBER
    673d Logistic Readiness Squadron
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    ATOH 2024

