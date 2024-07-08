ATOH 2024 lead-up interview with ground operations

U.S. Air Force Capt. John Sadler, 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron director of operations and chief of ground operations for Arctic Thunder Open House 2024, explains planning processes and information for ATOH 2024, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, July 2, 2024. ATOH is a biennial event hosted by JBER and is one of the largest in the state and one of the premier aerial demonstrations in the world. The event features multiple performers to include the JBER Joint Forces Demonstration Team, U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, Pacific Air Forces C-17 Demonstration Team and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 16:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|930238
|VIRIN:
|240702-F-SB021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110434048
|Length:
|00:05:26
|Location:
|JBER, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
