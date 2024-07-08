Floating Firefighters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This nurse's career path may surprise you. She wasn't always drawn to healthcare, but a firefighting experience sparked a passion for delivering babies. Watch this interview as she shares her journey from battling blazes to caring for patients. Discover the surprising connection between firefighting and nursing, and how her time in both professions instilled a deep appreciation for teamwork and mutual support.



Music by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.