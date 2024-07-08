Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Floating Firefighters

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    This nurse's career path may surprise you. She wasn't always drawn to healthcare, but a firefighting experience sparked a passion for delivering babies. Watch this interview as she shares her journey from battling blazes to caring for patients. Discover the surprising connection between firefighting and nursing, and how her time in both professions instilled a deep appreciation for teamwork and mutual support.

    Music by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 15:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 930229
    VIRIN: 240703-O-JU906-9759
    Filename: DOD_110433789
    Length: 00:06:14
    Location: KANSAS, US

    This work, Floating Firefighters, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Riley

    Medical-Surgical Nurse

    Generalist Nurse

    Obstetrics And Gyneco

    TAGS

    firefighting
    Firefighting Certification Course
    Irwin Army Community Hospital
    Education and Training
    IACH
    OB/GYN Nurse

