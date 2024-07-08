Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Patient Matters

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Imagine a busy ER night with a broken pneumatic tube system and a packed floor. This nurse, along with his team, couldn't send labs quickly, putting a strain on patient care. The solution? A simple call for help resulted in an OR techfrom another department volunteering to simply walk labs to the lab, freeing up the ER staff to focus on patients.
    When a medical/surgical unit faced a similar staffing shortage, an ER medic became a crucial helping hand. While they couldn't perform all nursing tasks, their BLS certification provided an extra layer of security for patients. Even answering call bells and assisting with basic tasks made a world of difference.

    It's a reminder that we're all part of a bigger team, and even a small act of help can have a significant impact.

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 930228
    VIRIN: 240702-O-JU906-1590
    Filename: DOD_110433747
    Length: 00:05:12
    Location: KANSAS, US

