Every Patient Matters

Imagine a busy ER night with a broken pneumatic tube system and a packed floor. This nurse, along with his team, couldn't send labs quickly, putting a strain on patient care. The solution? A simple call for help resulted in an OR techfrom another department volunteering to simply walk labs to the lab, freeing up the ER staff to focus on patients.

When a medical/surgical unit faced a similar staffing shortage, an ER medic became a crucial helping hand. While they couldn't perform all nursing tasks, their BLS certification provided an extra layer of security for patients. Even answering call bells and assisting with basic tasks made a world of difference.



It's a reminder that we're all part of a bigger team, and even a small act of help can have a significant impact.



Music by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.