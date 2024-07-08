Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Nursing Team

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    From his early days in the Emergency Room to his current leadership role, CPT Luke Admire recounts the vital role nurses play in patient care, emphasizing that they are the backbone of hospital operations, always present. He discusses his hands-on experiences, from managing critical situations in the ER to stepping in wherever needed to ensure seamless patient care.

    Despite the challenges and discomfort associated with leaving familiar environments, he passionately advocates for the floating nurse model. He highlights its critical importance in maintaining hospital efficiency and ensuring that patient care continues uninterrupted, especially during high-demand times. Floating nurses, with their diverse skills and adaptability, are portrayed as essential to the hospital's mission of healing and recovery.

    Moreover, he reflects on the broader benefits for nurses themselves. By working in various departments such as Med-Surg and Labor & Delivery, nurses gain a comprehensive understanding of the entire patient care process. This holistic view not only enhances their professional growth but also enriches their contribution to the hospital's mission.

    Join us as we explore how the flexibility and collaboration of floating nurses contribute to a more resilient and effective healthcare environment, ultimately benefiting both patients and staff at Irwin Army Community Hospital.

    Music by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 15:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 930227
    VIRIN: 240701-O-JU906-6585
    Filename: DOD_110433722
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: KANSAS, US

    Fort Riley

    Medical-Surgical Nurse

    Generalist Nurse

    TAGS

    Irwin Army Community Hospital, IACH, Fort Riley, Kansas

