One Nursing Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930227" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

From his early days in the Emergency Room to his current leadership role, CPT Luke Admire recounts the vital role nurses play in patient care, emphasizing that they are the backbone of hospital operations, always present. He discusses his hands-on experiences, from managing critical situations in the ER to stepping in wherever needed to ensure seamless patient care.



Despite the challenges and discomfort associated with leaving familiar environments, he passionately advocates for the floating nurse model. He highlights its critical importance in maintaining hospital efficiency and ensuring that patient care continues uninterrupted, especially during high-demand times. Floating nurses, with their diverse skills and adaptability, are portrayed as essential to the hospital's mission of healing and recovery.



Moreover, he reflects on the broader benefits for nurses themselves. By working in various departments such as Med-Surg and Labor & Delivery, nurses gain a comprehensive understanding of the entire patient care process. This holistic view not only enhances their professional growth but also enriches their contribution to the hospital's mission.



Join us as we explore how the flexibility and collaboration of floating nurses contribute to a more resilient and effective healthcare environment, ultimately benefiting both patients and staff at Irwin Army Community Hospital.



Music by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.