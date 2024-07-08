A video production created for the 2024 Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune/Marine Raiders Fourth of July Celebration showcasing Camp Lejeune and its Marines and sailors within recent years. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 16:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930224
|VIRIN:
|240621-M-NE316-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110433692
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Camp Lejeune/Marine Raiders Fourth of July Celebration Video, by Cpl Daniela Chicas Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
