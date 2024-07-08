Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Camp Lejeune/Marine Raiders Fourth of July Celebration Video

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    A video production created for the 2024 Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune/Marine Raiders Fourth of July Celebration showcasing Camp Lejeune and its Marines and sailors within recent years. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 16:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930224
    VIRIN: 240621-M-NE316-1001
    Filename: DOD_110433692
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Camp Lejeune/Marine Raiders Fourth of July Celebration Video, by Cpl Daniela Chicas Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Lejeune
    Celebration
    Independence Day
    4th of July
    MakeReady

