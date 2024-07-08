Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Lejeune/Marine Raiders 4th of July Celebration (BROLL)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. service members and civilians attend the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune/Marine Raiders 4th of July Celebration at W.P.T. Hill Field on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2024. The annual celebration included a fan meet-and-greet with Bryce Young, a live concert featuring Vertical Horizon and Sugar Ray, a flyover, and fireworks show for Marines, Sailors and family members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930223
    VIRIN: 240704-M-NE316-1001
    Filename: DOD_110433620
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lejeune/Marine Raiders 4th of July Celebration (BROLL), by Cpl Daniela Chicas Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Families
    Concert
    Independence Day
    4th of July
    Fourth of July

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT