U.S. service members and civilians attend the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune/Marine Raiders 4th of July Celebration at W.P.T. Hill Field on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2024. The annual celebration included a fan meet-and-greet with Bryce Young, a live concert featuring Vertical Horizon and Sugar Ray, a flyover, and fireworks show for Marines, Sailors and family members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 16:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930223
|VIRIN:
|240704-M-NE316-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110433620
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Lejeune/Marine Raiders 4th of July Celebration (BROLL), by Cpl Daniela Chicas Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
