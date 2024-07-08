Senior Executives from the United Services Automobile Association (USAA) visited Fort Sill to engage with the Soldiers they serve. The group witnessed the First 100, rappelled down Treadwell Rappelling Tower, observed a live fire and learned about the history of Fort Sill.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 15:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
This work, Boosting Bonds at Fort Sill - USAA, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
