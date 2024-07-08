Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boosting Bonds at Fort Sill - USAA

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Senior Executives from the United Services Automobile Association (USAA) visited Fort Sill to engage with the Soldiers they serve. The group witnessed the First 100, rappelled down Treadwell Rappelling Tower, observed a live fire and learned about the history of Fort Sill.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 15:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930218
    VIRIN: 240627-D-NR812-5315
    PIN: 02
    Filename: DOD_110433432
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Boosting Bonds at Fort Sill - USAA, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Fires Center of Excellence
    USAA
    Army Readiness
    Take Care of People
    Boost Bonds

