    CLOR 2024

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing

    A B-roll package of civil engineer airmen setting up and demonstrating the Joint Airlift Water System (JAWS) during the Contingency Location Operations Rehearsal 2024 at Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, MI, June 24, 2024. The JAWS is a water filtration system that produces 250 gallons of water an hour with a max hold capacity of 750 gallons. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 12:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930211
    VIRIN: 240724-F-DU754-2001
    Filename: DOD_110433273
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US

    This work, CLOR 2024, by SrA Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    CE
    366FW
    BDG
    CLOR

