A B-roll package of civil engineer airmen setting up and demonstrating the Joint Airlift Water System (JAWS) during the Contingency Location Operations Rehearsal 2024 at Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, MI, June 24, 2024. The JAWS is a water filtration system that produces 250 gallons of water an hour with a max hold capacity of 750 gallons. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)