Guitars For Vets

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930208" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

240429-N-GP384-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 29, 2024) Public service announcement about the introduction of a new Sailor led mental health program on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 29. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)