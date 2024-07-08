240429-N-GP384-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 29, 2024) Public service announcement about the introduction of a new Sailor led mental health program on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 29. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 12:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|930208
|VIRIN:
|240429-N-GP384-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110433118
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|US
This work, Guitars For Vets, by PO2 Jackk Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
