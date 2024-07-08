Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Making the Right Call

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2024

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets Grant Eckerson and Dominic Bloedorn, 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp, participate in Field Training Exercise Panther on Fort Knox, Ky. Cadets must go through multiple lanes in FTX Panther that gauge different aspects of leadership for different missions. FTX Panther is important for the Cadets to be successful for future missions. Produced by Andrew Harmon, University of Kentucky, CST Public Affairs Office

