Making the Right Call

Cadets Grant Eckerson and Dominic Bloedorn, 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp, participate in Field Training Exercise Panther on Fort Knox, Ky. Cadets must go through multiple lanes in FTX Panther that gauge different aspects of leadership for different missions. FTX Panther is important for the Cadets to be successful for future missions. Produced by Andrew Harmon, University of Kentucky, CST Public Affairs Office