Truman Checking-In Video

240128-N-GP384-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (January 28, 2024) Displaying all departments during an underway on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), January 28. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)
