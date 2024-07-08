Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Austin Speaks at NATO Summit

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III gives remarks during the NATO Summit commemorating 75 years of military alliance.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 11:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 930204
    Filename: DOD_110433015
    Length: 00:12:12
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Austin Speaks at NATO Summit, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
