Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Galley Etiquette

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles Blaine 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240419-N-TO573-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 19, 2024) Public service announcement about galley etiquette on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 19. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Blaine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 12:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 930202
    VIRIN: 240419-N-TO573-1001
    Filename: DOD_110432998
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Galley Etiquette, by PO3 Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    Forged by the Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT