240419-N-TO573-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 19, 2024) Public service announcement pertaining to motivation on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 19. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Blaine)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 12:23
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|930201
|VIRIN:
|240419-N-TO573-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110432977
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What is My Why?, by PO3 Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT