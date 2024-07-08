240120-N-TO573-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (January 20, 2024) Public service announcement about the ship's Command Financial Specialist on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), January 20. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Blaine)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 12:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|930200
|VIRIN:
|240120-N-TO573-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110432944
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Financial Specialist, by PO3 Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
