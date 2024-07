Marine Minute: 26-24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930196" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. MARINES WITH BATTALION LANDING TEAM 1-4, 31ST MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT, PRACTICED BOAT RAIDS ON CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, ON JUNE 20TH THROUGH THE 21ST, 2024. OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK WAS TAKEN BY SERGEANT GRACE GERLACH, FEATURING A U.S. MARINE WITH THIRD MARINE LITTORAL REGIMENT, THIRD MARINE DIVISION, REUNITING WITH HIS FAMILY ON MARINE CORP BASE HAWAII ON JUNE 26TH, 2024.