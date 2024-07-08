Fed Supernova Social Media Ad

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Video by Dennis L Stewart 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Col. Elliott Leigh, AFWERX director and Chief Commercialization Officer for the Department of the Air Force, sends an invitation to attend Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 20-22, 2024.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 11:17
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 930194
    VIRIN: 240710-F-WY291-1025
    Filename: DOD_110432835
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    AFWERX
    Fed Supernova
    Col Leigh

