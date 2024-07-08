Brigade changes command

U.S. Army NATO bid farewell to the outgoing brigade commander, Col. Troy V. Alexander, and welcomed Col. Jeremiah D. Pope during a change of command ceremony July 10 at Sembach Kaserne. The ceremony was hosted by Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, who passed the unit colors during the ceremony representing the transfer of authority and responsibility for the unit from one commander to another.
|07.10.2024
|07.10.2024 10:45
|Video Productions
|00:00:46
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
