Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brigade changes command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.10.2024

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    U.S. Army NATO bid farewell to the outgoing brigade commander, Col. Troy V. Alexander, and welcomed Col. Jeremiah D. Pope during a change of command ceremony July 10 at Sembach Kaserne. The ceremony was hosted by Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, who passed the unit colors during the ceremony representing the transfer of authority and responsibility for the unit from one commander to another.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 10:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930188
    VIRIN: 240710-A-QI808-1001
    PIN: 240710
    Filename: DOD_110432805
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Brigade changes command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT