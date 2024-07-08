Brigade changes command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930188" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army NATO bid farewell to the outgoing brigade commander, Col. Troy V. Alexander, and welcomed Col. Jeremiah D. Pope during a change of command ceremony July 10 at Sembach Kaserne. The ceremony was hosted by Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, who passed the unit colors during the ceremony representing the transfer of authority and responsibility for the unit from one commander to another.