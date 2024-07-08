Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Summit in Washington: what’s on the agenda? (IT)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.07.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    NATO Leaders are meeting in Washington, D.C. on 9-11 July 2024, where they will take important decisions for the future of our Alliance. Leaders will agree on a package of deterrence and defence measures, including offering forces to NATO’s command at a scale not seen in decades. Allies are also increasing defence capabilities, to ensure NATO can deter and defend against any aggression.
    NATO Leaders will also agree on stepping up NATO’s continued support to Ukraine - both now and for the long haul. This includes planning for NATO to take the lead in coordinating international security assistance and training for Ukraine, a financial pledge, and continuing working towards its membership, including through capacity-building to align Ukraine with NATO standards.
    Moreover, NATO Allies will strengthen our cooperation with partners across the globe; making NATO even stronger and agile in a world that is more dangerous and more competitive.

    Transcript
    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    NATO WASHINGTON SUMMIT

    ON THE AGENDA

    SUPPORT TO UKRAINE

    DETERRENCE AND DEFENCE

    PARTNERSHIP AROUND
    THE WORLD

    WASHINGTON D.C.
    USA

    9-11 JULY 2024

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 09:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930183
    VIRIN: 240709-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_110432783
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

