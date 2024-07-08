NATO Summit in Washington: what’s on the agenda? (master)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO Leaders are meeting in Washington, D.C. on 9-11 July 2024, where they will take important decisions for the future of our Alliance. Leaders will agree on a package of deterrence and defence measures, including offering forces to NATO’s command at a scale not seen in decades. Allies are also increasing defence capabilities, to ensure NATO can deter and defend against any aggression.

NATO Leaders will also agree on stepping up NATO’s continued support to Ukraine - both now and for the long haul. This includes planning for NATO to take the lead in coordinating international security assistance and training for Ukraine, a financial pledge, and continuing working towards its membership, including through capacity-building to align Ukraine with NATO standards.

Moreover, NATO Allies will strengthen our cooperation with partners across the globe; making NATO even stronger and agile in a world that is more dangerous and more competitive.



