U.S. Army air defenders from Echo Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery, prepare for a convoy live-fire operation training June 9 in Grafenwoehr, Germany. During the training, the unit executed tactical operations, engaged hostile targets using night vision goggles, and conducted recovery operations under fire with a HEMTT wrecker. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 08:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930179
|VIRIN:
|240710-A-JK865-7583
|Filename:
|DOD_110432600
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Echo Battery, 5-4 ADA Conducts Convoy Live Fire Training, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT