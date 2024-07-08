Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Battery, 5-4 ADA Conducts Convoy Live Fire Training

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army air defenders from Echo Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery, prepare for a convoy live-fire operation training June 9 in Grafenwoehr, Germany. During the training, the unit executed tactical operations, engaged hostile targets using night vision goggles, and conducted recovery operations under fire with a HEMTT wrecker. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 08:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930179
    VIRIN: 240710-A-JK865-7583
    Filename: DOD_110432600
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

