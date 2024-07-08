Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240701-VIC_News_InFocus_Vicenza_LeadersLegacy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    07.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    AFN Vicenza

    The B-Roll used for an infocus News package for AFN. This piecew highlights an event called leaders legacy hosted by the 173 Ariborne Brigade. The package includes interviews with: SGT Mariah Gonzalez 173rd Public Affairs Office; 1LT Bryce Ott Brigade Commander’s Operations Officer; and one of the guest speakers COL Mathew R. Myer Garrison Commander Fort Drum, New York.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 08:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930177
    VIRIN: 240701-A-AF910-8455
    Filename: DOD_110432522
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240701-VIC_News_InFocus_Vicenza_LeadersLegacy, by SSG Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    173
    Infocus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT