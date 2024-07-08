Service Members Provide No-Cost Eye Care During the Green River Area Wellness IRT Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930176" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members provide no-cost eye care during the Green River Area Wellness Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Event at South Middle School in Henderson Kentucky in July, 2024. During the IRT Air Force and Army Active Duty, National Guard and Reserve service members received training to prepare for a deployed environment while serving the community in Henderson Kentucky. (Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Brandan Hollis)