Service members provide no-cost eye care during the Green River Area Wellness Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Event at South Middle School in Henderson Kentucky in July, 2024. During the IRT Air Force and Army Active Duty, National Guard and Reserve service members received training to prepare for a deployed environment while serving the community in Henderson Kentucky. (Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Brandan Hollis)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 07:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930176
|VIRIN:
|240622-Z-KH104-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110432511
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|HENDERSON, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Service Members Provide No-Cost Eye Care During the Green River Area Wellness IRT Event, by SSgt Brandan Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT