    Service Members Provide No-Cost Eye Care During the Green River Area Wellness IRT Event

    HENDERSON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandan Hollis 

    166th Airlift Wing

    Service members provide no-cost eye care during the Green River Area Wellness Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Event at South Middle School in Henderson Kentucky in July, 2024. During the IRT Air Force and Army Active Duty, National Guard and Reserve service members received training to prepare for a deployed environment while serving the community in Henderson Kentucky. (Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Brandan Hollis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 07:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930176
    VIRIN: 240622-Z-KH104-2001
    Filename: DOD_110432511
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: HENDERSON, KENTUCKY, US

    Green River Area Wellness

