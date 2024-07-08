31st CEA - Lt. Gen. Välimäki Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. Pasi Välimäki, Finnish army commander, speaks about key takeaways from the 31st Conference of European Armies that took place on June 10-12, 2024, at the Edelweiss Conference Center in Garmisch, Germany. The three-day conference brought together 35 land force commanders from across Europe and North America to discuss transforming land forces to adapt to modern challenges. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)