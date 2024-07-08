Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st CEA - Maj. Gen. Lervik Interview

    GERMANY

    06.11.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez and Airman 1st Class Gabriel Held

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Maj. Gen. Lars Lervik, Chief of the Norwegian army, speaks about key takeaways from the 31st Conference of European Armies that took place on June 10-12, 2024, at the Edelweiss Conference Center in Garmisch, Germany. The three-day conference brought together 35 land force commanders from across Europe and North America to discuss transforming land forces to adapt to modern challenges. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 07:37
    Category: Interviews
    Location: DE

    This work, 31st CEA - Maj. Gen. Lervik Interview, by SrA Norman Enriquez and A1C Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Transformation
    Garmisch
    Edelweiss
    CEA

